Patronage culture driving Ol Kalou voter bribery, experts say

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Luciana Thuo, electoral dispute resolution specialist and advocate Michael Khisa at spice FM on Thursday, July 9, 2026. [Screengrab]

Governance experts have blamed Kenya's patronage culture rather than weak electoral laws for the vote buying reported during campaigns ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election set for Thursday, July 16.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Thursday, July 9, the experts questioned the distribution of cash, gas cylinders and water to voters in the Nyandarua County constituency, arguing the practice undermines free and fair polls.

The Election Offences Act criminalises bribery as a distinct offence separate from other electoral malpractice, with penalties running into fines and jail terms for anyone who induces a voter with cash or gifts.

Enforcement, however, has remained inconsistent across election cycles.

Advocate Michael Khisa said a credible election requires voters to choose based on candidates' ideas rather than material handouts.

"It cannot be a fair election. A fair election means giving candidates an opportunity to present their manifesto, persuade voters and allow the people to make an independent decision," said Khisa.

He described the distribution of goods during campaigns as voter bribery rather than legitimate campaigning, and said the IEBC should intervene.

"That is not campaigning, it is outright voter bribery," he added.

Electoral dispute resolution specialist Luciana Thuo said Kenya's electoral troubles run deeper than legislation and stem from a patronage-based system that keeps voters economically dependent on politicians.

"We inherited a patronage-based system where leaders keep people economically suppressed, so that when you give them handouts, then you become electable," noted Thuo.

She said both politicians and voters have normalised handouts as part of campaigning, adding that the burden should not fall on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) alone.

"What we have is not a legal problem. We are asking the IEBC to apply a legal solution to a cultural problem," she explained.

Thuo observed that the electoral commission regulates campaign conduct but has no mandate to prosecute electoral offences, a role that rests with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Khisa maintained that existing electoral laws are adequate but enforcement remains weak, and said a flawed process can be grounds to nullify an election.

Their concerns echo criticism levelled by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who has separately accused the IEBC of allowing political actors a free hand during the Ol Kalou campaigns despite reports of violence and irregularities.

The discussion came as IEBC launched the Pre-Election Disputes Resolution Report and Case Digest for the 2022 General Election, under the theme "Path to the Polls: Electoral Integrity Through Justice and Dispute Resolution."

The publications document how disputes over voter registration, party nominations and candidate clearance were handled during the 2022 polls, with the commission saying the findings will guide reforms ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The by-election, called after the March death of former MP David Kiaraho, has drawn national attention as a test of political strength in the Mt Kenya region, pitting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens (DCP) Party and other contenders.

The two panellists warned that unresolved vote buying in Ol Kalou could foreshadow the 2027 General Election.

"What is happening in Ol Kalou is just a projection of what will happen in 2027. We must be able to cure this problem before we get there because when we get there, it will be more difficult," Khisa warned.