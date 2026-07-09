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We might postpone Ol Kalou by-election, IEBC says

By Juliet Omelo | Jul. 9, 2026
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IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon and DCJ Philomena Mwilu during the launch of IEBC Pre-Election dispute resolution committee report,on July 9 2026 in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election could be postponed if escalating violence and breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct continue.

Speaking during the launch of the 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Committee Report and Case Digest, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had received disturbing reports from Ol Kalou, including violent confrontations between rival supporters, late-night campaigns, destruction of campaign materials, allegations of voter bribery and the mobilisation of gangs.

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Related Topics

Ol Kalou Byelection Voter Bribery IEBC Chairman Erasus Ethekon Ol Kalou Constituency
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