We might postpone Ol Kalou by-election, IEBC says

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon and DCJ Philomena Mwilu during the launch of IEBC Pre-Election dispute resolution committee report,on July 9 2026 in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned that the July 16 Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election could be postponed if escalating violence and breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct continue.

Speaking during the launch of the 2022 Pre-Election Dispute Resolution Committee Report and Case Digest, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the Commission had received disturbing reports from Ol Kalou, including violent confrontations between rival supporters, late-night campaigns, destruction of campaign materials, allegations of voter bribery and the mobilisation of gangs.