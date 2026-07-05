Leaders endorse Sifuna as Luhya community presidential flagbearer for 2027 poll

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Linda Mwananchi team leaders led by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna at the home of Trans-Nzoia governor George Natembeya.[File, Osinde Obare]

A section of Luhya leaders allied to the Linda Mwananchi movement has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the community's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 General Election, following a 10-hour strategy meeting at the residence of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in Kitale.

The leaders also named Governor Natembeya as the movement's spokesperson and tasked him with coordinating Sifuna's presidential campaigns across the Western region.

Those present at the meeting included Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, Busia County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Odiro and several Members of County Assembly from the Western region.

Speaking after the meeting, Natembeya said the leaders had unanimously agreed to back Sifuna's presidential bid and would soon unveil the political party they intend to use in the race.

"We had a fruitful meeting and agreed that Sifuna will contest the presidency in 2027. Soon we shall announce the party we will use to seek the presidency," said Natembeya.

He claimed that Western Kenya was united behind Sifuna's bid and announced plans to launch grassroots campaigns across the region from July 25.

"Western is united behind Sifuna's presidential bid. There is no turning back in our quest to have one of our own in State House," he said.

The leaders also announced a series of rallies across all 38 constituencies in Western Kenya aimed at encouraging voter registration and rallying support for their political agenda.

"We are going to launch vigorous grassroots campaigns in all the 38 constituencies in Western Kenya to mobilise our people to register as voters and support our political agenda," Natembeya said.

Kalasinga and Wamboka vowed to ensure that political leaders from the region who oppose the Natembeya-Sifuna alliance would be rejected by voters.

"Natembeya is the leader on political matters in the Western region. Those who fail to identify with him and Sifuna will face the verdict of the electorate," Kalasinga said.

Osotsi said the leaders had taken the right political direction, arguing that for many years Western Kenya's votes had helped other regions secure the presidency without benefiting the community.

"The time has come for us to fight for our political space, especially the presidency. We are determined to pursue the presidency in 2027," said Osotsi.