Inside the Sifuna-Natembeya talks stirring Western Kenya politics

A series ofpoliticalconsultations involving Edwin Sifuna and George Natembeya has continued to trigger speculation over a possiblepoliticalrealignment inWesternKenyaahead of the 2027 General Election.
The two leaders, who have reportedly held several meetings since last year, have in recent weeks been joined in some of the engagements by a section ofWesternKenyapoliticians including Godfrey Osotsi, Jack Wamboka and other regional figures, fueling debate over what could be quietly taking shape behind the scenes.
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