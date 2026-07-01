Most improved? Mandago, Chute and Sigei top new Senate rankings

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Senators Jackson Mandago of Uasin Gishu, James Lomenen of Turkana, Mohamed Chute of Marsabit and Bomet’s Hillary Sigei have been named the most improved Senators.

According to a new survey released by Infotrak Research and Consulting, the Senators improved their ranking compared to the 2024 results.

The survey showed Senator Mandango climbed from position 32 at 40 per cent to 14 (58per cent) in the latest survey. Chute moved from number 39 in 2024 at 39 per cent to 18 in 2026 at 56 per cent in performance rating.

While James Lomenen moved from 32nd position in 2024 with a 40 per cent performance rating to 17th position in 2026 with a 57 per cent performance rating. Hillary Sigei of Bomet rose from ranking position 26 in 2024 with 42 per cent to position 14 in 2026 at 58 per cent.

The survey also placed Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango as the top-performing Senator in the country at 69 per cent, followed closely by Nyandarua’s John Methu at 68 per cent, Murang’a’s Joel Nyutu and Nandi’s Samson Cherarkey as the top four Senators.

According to the survey, leading Senators based by region include Danson Mungatana at 55 per cent at the coast, Ali Roba with 60 per cent in the North Eastern, Dan Maanzo, 62 per cent in Eastern.

Other Senators leading in the regions are Kamau Murango with 69 per cent in the Central region, Samson Cherarkey with 64 per cent leading in the Rift Valley, Godfrey Osotsi with 60 per cent in Western, Richard Onyonka at 62 per cent in Nyanza and Edwin Sifuna with 61 per cent in the Nairobi region.

Infotrak noted that the survey was conducted between January and May 2026, covering all the 47 counties, 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards with an overall sample of 87,286.

They said that each county was treated as an individual universe and assigned a cluster sample, which ranged between 738 and 5,100 respondents, guided by the population and number of wards in the respective counties.

They revealed that the first survey was conducted between January and March 2026, involving 36,200 participants.

The second survey involved 51,086 participants to boost the sample for each constituency to have at least 300 respondents.

“Within each county, sampling frames were designed using population proportionate to size guided by census data and catered for demographics such as age, gender, etc. Data was collected through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analysed using SPSS.’’