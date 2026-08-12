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What Kenya should do to gain fully from duty China duty-free trade

By John Karanja Kevin Wanjala Shadrack Mwatu and Elsie Siringo | Aug. 12, 2026
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In March 2026, Kenya flagged off the first consignment of Kenyan exports to China under the Kenya–China Early Harvest Agreement. 

Through this Agreement, Kenyan exporters now enjoy duty free access to approximately 98.2 per cent of Chinese tariff lines, enabling increased exports of agricultural products.

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Related Topics

Kenya-China Deal Kenya–China Early Harvest Agreement Special Economic Zones KIPPRA
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