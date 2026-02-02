Most Kenyans locked out of Nyota Fund-survey

New Infotrak survey reveals 64 per cent of Kenyans have no connection to the Nyota Fund. [File,Standard]

Nearly two-thirds of Kenyans have no connection to the Nyota Fund despite government claims that the program empowers youth nationwide, a new poll reveals.

The Infotrak Research survey found 64 per cent of respondents have not participated in the program and do not know anyone who has, while 11 per cent applied but were rejected.

The data exposes a 75 per cent exclusion rate in a program the government has promoted as accessible to all young Kenyans seeking business grants and training.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (Nyota) project was officially launched on November 7, 2025, at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega by President William Ruto.

The five-year World Bank-funded initiative targets 820,000 vulnerable youth through skills training, business grants starting at Sh50,000 and job placements.

The first phase covered the Western cluster of Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma counties, with 12,155 youth receiving Sh25,000 each as the first tranche.

The second phase was launched on January 8, 2026, in Eldoret, covering 27 additional counties.

"The numbers show a disconnect between the program's stated goals and who actually benefits," Infotrak noted in the report based on 800 respondents across all 47 counties.

Regional disparities deepen the exclusion crisis, with the Coast region recording 78 per cent non-participation, compared to 43 per cent in the Western region.

Only 22 per cent of Coast residents have accessed the fund or know someone who has, against 57 per cent in Western.

Forty-four per cent of Kenyans who are aware of the program say its eligibility criteria, around age and education requirements is unfair. Another 46 per cent found it fair, while 10 per cent were unsure.

The poll found only 25 per cent of respondents rate the application and selection process as very transparent. Thirty-one per cent called it not transparent, while 32 per cent said it was somewhat transparent.

"These transparency concerns are significant given that public funds are involved," the survey noted.

The coast region showed the deepest scepticism, with 42 per cent saying the process is not transparent.

Nairobi and Western regions were more positive, with 34 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively,y rating it very transparent.

The survey found 78 per cent of Kenyans are aware of the Nyota Fund program, with Nairobi recording the highest awareness at 88 per cent and North Eastern the lowest at 71 per cent.

Sixty-five per cent believe the fund's primary focus is providing grants to start businesses, while 19 per cent cited training and mentorship as the main objective.

On the Sh50,000 startup grant amount, 77 per cent said it is sufficient to begin a business. However, older Kenyans aged 46 and above were more sceptical, with only 64 per cent calling it enough compared to 82 per cent among those aged 18 to 25.

Forty-four per cent of respondents want unemployed youth prioritised for support, followed by youth with business ideas regardless of education at 26 per cent and people with disabilities (PWDs) at 19 per cent.

Fifty-seven per cent said the in-person validation process effectively prevents fraud without creating barriers, though 32 per cent disagreed.

The government has received over one million applications for the Business Support intervention, which targets 100,000 beneficiaries across 1,450 wards.

The poll was conducted between late 2024 and early 2025.