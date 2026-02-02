×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Most Kenyans locked out of Nyota Fund-survey

By David Njaaga | Feb. 2, 2026
New Infotrak survey reveals 64 per cent of Kenyans have no connection to the Nyota Fund. [File,Standard]

Nearly two-thirds of Kenyans have no connection to the Nyota Fund despite government claims that the program empowers youth nationwide, a new poll reveals.

The Infotrak Research survey found 64 per cent of respondents have not participated in the program and do not know anyone who has, while 11 per cent applied but were rejected.

The data exposes a 75 per cent exclusion rate in a program the government has promoted as accessible to all young Kenyans seeking business grants and training.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (Nyota) project was officially launched on November 7, 2025, at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega by President William Ruto.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The five-year World Bank-funded initiative targets 820,000 vulnerable youth through skills training, business grants starting at Sh50,000 and job placements.

The first phase covered the Western cluster of Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma counties, with 12,155 youth receiving Sh25,000 each as the first tranche.

The second phase was launched on January 8, 2026, in Eldoret, covering 27 additional counties.

"The numbers show a disconnect between the program's stated goals and who actually benefits," Infotrak noted in the report based on 800 respondents across all 47 counties.

Regional disparities deepen the exclusion crisis, with the Coast region recording 78 per cent non-participation, compared to 43 per cent in the Western region.

Only 22 per cent of Coast residents have accessed the fund or know someone who has, against 57 per cent in Western.

Forty-four per cent of Kenyans who are aware of the program say its eligibility criteria, around age and education requirements is unfair. Another 46 per cent found it fair, while 10 per cent were unsure.

The poll found only 25 per cent of respondents rate the application and selection process as very transparent. Thirty-one per cent called it not transparent, while 32 per cent said it was somewhat transparent.

"These transparency concerns are significant given that public funds are involved," the survey noted.

The coast region showed the deepest scepticism, with 42 per cent saying the process is not transparent.

Nairobi and Western regions were more positive, with 34 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively,y rating it very transparent.

The survey found 78 per cent of Kenyans are aware of the Nyota Fund program, with Nairobi recording the highest awareness at 88 per cent and North Eastern the lowest at 71 per cent.

Sixty-five per cent believe the fund's primary focus is providing grants to start businesses, while 19 per cent cited training and mentorship as the main objective.

On the Sh50,000 startup grant amount, 77 per cent said it is sufficient to begin a business. However, older Kenyans aged 46 and above were more sceptical, with only 64 per cent calling it enough compared to 82 per cent among those aged 18 to 25.

Forty-four per cent of respondents want unemployed youth prioritised for support, followed by youth with business ideas regardless of education at 26 per cent and people with disabilities (PWDs) at 19 per cent.

Fifty-seven per cent said the in-person validation process effectively prevents fraud without creating barriers, though 32 per cent disagreed.

The government has received over one million applications for the Business Support intervention, which targets 100,000 beneficiaries across 1,450 wards.

The poll was conducted between late 2024 and early 2025.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nyota Fund Infortrack Survey Youth Empowerment President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
History will judge leaders who fail our children very harshly
Opinion
By Kilemi Mwiria
32 mins ago
How trade fraud deprives Kenya of trillions in taxes, fuels debt crisis
Business
By Brian Ngugi
32 mins ago
Why FMCG giants must lead the fight against climate change
Opinion
By Mary-Anne Musangi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
By Ndungu Gachane 32 mins ago
One term plan: Obasanjo meets Uhuru, Kalonzo
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
By Mike Kihaki 32 mins ago
Schools struggle to teach pioneer Grade 10 class without textbooks
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
By Brian Ngugi 32 mins ago
Payslips shrink as new NSSF rates take effect
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
By Nancy Gitonga 32 mins ago
Inside Sh72.8m Kazi Majuu scam that left over 360 youth stranded
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved