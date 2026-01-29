Majority of Kenyans dissatisfied with new CBC curriculum, Infotrak survey

Johvine Wanyingo,Infotrack research manager during the release of a report on CBC [Juliet Omelo,Standard]

It has now emerged that a majority of parents are skeptical about the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), with many saying it has not improved learning compared to the old 8-4-4 system.

A new national survey has found that 51 per cent of parents believe the quality of education under CBC is either worse than or no different from the 8-4-4 system, while 49 per cent say the quality has improved. A significant number remain unconvinced, pointing to cost, confusion, and gaps in information as major concerns.



The survey, conducted by Infotrak Research and Consulting between December 2025 and January 2026, involved 1,000 Kenyans across all 47 counties.



The report comes at a critical time, when the learners are transiting from Junior Secondary to Senior Secondary Schools, a process that has been marked with major confusion.

19 per cent of parents cited a lack of adequate information and guidance on the new system, saying they were not well prepared for the transition.

“There were learners who had not even received placement by the time we were conducting this survey, and that uncertainty really caused anxiety for both parents and students,” said Infotrack research manager Johvine Wanyingo.



Despite some positive perceptions, dissatisfaction deepens when cost-related issues are considered.

The high cost of education was cited by 39 per cent of respondents as the biggest challenge, mainly linked to school fees, uniforms, and learning materials.

A further 13 per cent cited lack of school fees as a barrier, meaning more than half of respondents raised affordability concerns.

“If you combine the cost of uniforms, school fees, and learning materials, then more than half of parents are clearly saying the system is expensive,” Wanyingo said, adding that Nairobi recorded the highest complaints on cost at 43 per cent.

Smaller but notable concerns included uncertainty over student placement (4 per cent), while inadequate learning materials, facilities, teachers, as well as psychological stress and anxiety among learners were each cited by 2 per cent of respondents.

The report also highlights big regional differences in perception.

While some regions reported optimism about CBC, others, particularly the Coas,t expressed higher dissatisfaction, especially around costs.

“There is an outlier in North Eastern where approval is very high, but in regions like the Coast, dissatisfaction is quite pronounced,” he noted.

Parents also expressed dissatisfaction with the CBC grading system, which uses descriptors such as “exceed expectation” and “below expectation” instead of traditional letter grades.

According to the survey,45 percent of respondents said they were skeptical of the new grading framework, saying that it is confusing,38 percent expressed satisfaction, while 17 percent said they were unsure.

“The grading system has really confused parents. A child can get an ‘E’ today, and that actually means excellent, but because of the mentality we had under 8-4-4, many parents think their child has failed,” Wanyingo said.

Older respondents were more likely to express dissatisfaction with the grading system, while younger adults showed relatively higher acceptance.

On the debate over school uniforms, a majority of parents opposed abolishing them, citing security and easy identification of school-going children. However, 34 per cent supported doing away with uniforms due to their high cost.

“Parents are divided. While many still want uniforms for identification and security, a significant number feel the cost of buying uniforms is taking a big financial toll,” the research expert explained.

CBC has recorded some gains, but widespread dissatisfaction driven by high costs, poor communication, and confusion over grading and transition could undermine public confidence in the system.

“There is a clear need for more stakeholder education and better coordination,” Wanyingo said.