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Mbadi, Ichungwah and Junet tell off Gachagua over Ruto promises

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 12, 2026
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National Assembly's Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah (centre) flanked by the National Assembly's Minority leader Junet Mohamed and MPs allied to the Broad Based Government addresses the media in reaction to statements made by Former DP Rigathi Gachagua,at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. August 11th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday stirred a storm in political circles over his heavy criticism of President William Ruto's scorecard at four years, where he accused him of state capture.

Over 50 MPs allied to Kenya Kwanza momentarily left the afternoon plenary to respond to Gachagua, even as they branded him as the ‘biggest goon, desperate for attention in addition to being the most unpatriotic person’.

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Related Topics

Kenya Politics Rigathi Gachagua President William Ruto Kimani Ichung’wah
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