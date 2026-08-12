Mbadi, Ichungwah and Junet tell off Gachagua over Ruto promises

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday stirred a storm in political circles over his heavy criticism of President William Ruto's scorecard at four years, where he accused him of state capture.
Over 50 MPs allied to Kenya Kwanza momentarily left the afternoon plenary to respond to Gachagua, even as they branded him as the ‘biggest goon, desperate for attention in addition to being the most unpatriotic person’.
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