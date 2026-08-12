Billions drained in State House spending spree

President William Ruto and DP Kindiki Kithure arrive for a meeting with grassroots leaders from Murang'a County at State House, Nairobi on September 12, 2025. [PCS]

Almost every day over the past several weeks, buses carrying different delegations, from teachers and village elders to private security officers, religious leaders, mechanics, artisans and county representatives, have streamed into President William Ruto's official residence at State House.

And each member of those delegations has left with cash amounts ranging between Sh3000 to Sh10,000, meaning that since last year, over Sh1 billion could have been dished out in the form of handouts.