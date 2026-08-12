Resurgent ethnic nationalism a threat to democracy

William Ruto takes the oath of office as the fifth President of Kenya on September 13, 2022. [PSCU, Standard]

The national elections of 2022 were widely regarded as a coming-of-age moment for Kenya’s democracy. Issue-driven politics appeared to matter more than the parochial ethnic loyalties of the past.

The sovereign will of voters triumphed in the ejection of an administration widely judged to have presided over a dismal economic record.