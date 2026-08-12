Sifuna is changing Kenyan politics from all corners

DCP party Deputy Cleophas Malala gives assurance of his support to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during Linda Mwanainchi rally at Kakamega town on August 8,2026.[File-Standard]

There is a shift in the political space of this country that has caught everyone flat-footed. One can tell from the unease now evident in political spaces. Many dismissed Edwin Sifuna’s emergence as a serious contender largely because none of us saw it coming. I doubt even Sifuna saw it coming.

Nothing suggested that Sifuna would become one of the most talked-about, followed and closely watched political figures in the country today. We knew him as the fiery Secretary-General, the disciplined and thorough senator, the combative defender of his party.