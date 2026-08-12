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Sifuna is changing Kenyan politics from all corners

By Faith Wekesa | Aug. 12, 2026
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DCP party Deputy Cleophas Malala gives assurance of his support to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during Linda Mwanainchi rally at Kakamega town on August 8,2026.[File-Standard]

There is a shift in the political space of this country that has caught everyone flat-footed. One can tell from the unease now evident in political spaces. Many dismissed Edwin Sifuna’s emergence as a serious contender largely because none of us saw it coming. I doubt even Sifuna saw it coming.

 Nothing suggested that Sifuna would become one of the most talked-about, followed and closely watched political figures in the country today. We knew him as the fiery Secretary-General, the disciplined and thorough senator, the combative defender of his party.

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Edwin Sifuna Cleophas Malala Linda Mwananchi Rally ODM's Linda Ground Initiative
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