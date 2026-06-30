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One killed in fresh Nairobi protests after alleged abductions

By AFP | Jun. 30, 2026
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One person was shot dead and two wounded after running battles erupted between locals and police in Mathare. [File, Courtesy]

One person was shot dead and two were wounded after running battles erupted between locals and police in a Nairobi informal settlement on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, after the alleged abduction of two activists by security forces.

The Kenyan capital was shut down last week by a massive police deployment after campaigners declared a day of remembrance for protesters killed by security forces in previous demonstrations.

While June 25 passed without significant unrest due to the heavy police deployment, several activists were arrested and some disappeared for days.

Others had already been detained in the run-up to that day.

Fresh protests broke out in the Mathare informal settlement on Tuesday over the disappearances, with an AFP reporter saying that one person had been shot dead and two wounded.

Wanjira Wanjiru, of the Mathare Social Justice Centre, said earlier that activists had planned to peacefully gather to demand the release of Maxwell Kiarie and Abdulaziz Molu, who were "abducted under unclear circumstances" over the past two weeks.

"The action underscores growing concern over enforced disappearances," she said in a statement.

Images on social media appeared to show small groups clashing with officers, with tear gas seen rising between buildings.

A sprawling informal settlement on Nairobi's east, Mathare is home to several hundred thousand people.

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