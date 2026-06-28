East African press councils warn against growing hostility towards media

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The Standard Group headquarters on Mombasa Road. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The East African Press Councils (EAPC) has called for end to growing hostilities between governments and the media across the region.

EAPC warns that attacks on journalists and media houses threaten press freedom, access to information and democratic governance.

In a statement, EAPC Chairperson David Omwoyo expressed concern over what he described as increasing intimidation, profiling and harassment of journalists by state actors, saying the trend is creating fear within newsrooms and encouraging self-censorship.

"The heightened public intimidation and profiling of the media and journalists by those wielding state power is creating fear among journalists while promoting self-censorship in the media. This violates constitutional, regional and global human rights obligations, including denial of the right to access information and endangering the lives of journalists," Omwoyo said.

The council pointed to escalating tensions in Kenya involving President William Ruto and the Standard Group, including allegations surrounding the abduction of one of the media house's editors.

It noted that the public exchanges between political leaders and media organizations risk undermining confidence in democratic institutions.

Omwoyo emphasized that journalists have a professional duty to report on matters of public interest even when such reporting may be uncomfortable for those in authority.

"The media represents a significant economic investment across the region where journalists operate under professional ethics and relevant laws. Public officials should acknowledge this role and, where aggrieved, use established complaint mechanisms instead of actions that endanger journalists' lives," he said.

The regional media body urged governments and media organizations to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through established legal and dialogue mechanisms instead of confrontation.

"Continued attacks on press freedom—including assaults on journalists, intimidation of media practitioners and forced closures of media enterprises—erode the gains made in nurturing a free, responsible and accountable media. Such actions should not occur in countries that have committed to upholding the rule of law," the statement said.

The EAPC cited recent developments in Uganda, where Nation Media Group outlets, including The Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV and KFM, were ordered shut by the government, with the broadcaster's premises reportedly placed under military control.

The EAPC noted that East African constitution’s guarantee freedom of expression and access to information while also requiring responsible journalism.

It called on governments to protect media freedom and refrain from harassment, while urging journalists to continue exercising professionalism, restraint and accountability in fulfilling their watchdog role.

The East African Press Councils brings together media regulatory bodies from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo to promote independent, professional and accountable journalism across the region.