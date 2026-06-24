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Standard Group Headquarters on Mombasa Road in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Standard Group PLC finds it impossible to ignore the post published by President William Ruto on X, in which he directly referenced the Group.

Ordinarily, we would not want to respond to statements attributed to the Presidency as we hold it in high regard. However, because the post singled out The Standard, it is important to address the issues raised.

We take great exception to the President’s characterisation of our journalism. The condescending post, attacked the very foundation of our journalism using language that falls short of the tone expected from the highest office in the land.

When concerns about media work are expressed through public disparagement rather than through established channels, it raises legitimate questions about motives and the solidity of the environment in which the media is expected to operate.

We, however, admit that the President, in his post, was right on one thing: “Kenya belongs to all Kenyans”. He is the country’s leader and when he fails, Kenya fails. But The Standard will not cheer on any such failure; we will instead point it out. We are, figuratively speaking, the child with the courage to say: “The emperor is naked!”

The Standard stands for bold, responsible and accountable journalism. We tell the facts as they are, even when they are uncomfortable for those in positions of authority. When we err, it is our policy to correct the record promptly. We uphold the right of reply, and we operate under the Constitution, the law, the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism, and the oversight of recognised regulatory bodies.

It is also important to recall that in the recent past, specifically during one of the Safari Rally events in Naivasha, the President publicly affirmed the centrality of media freedom – noting that a democracy must defend the media’s right to criticise. That commitment aligned with the constitutional duty of the State to protect press freedom. And today, we hold the President to that pledge.

We wish to state as follows:

The Standard is not a propaganda outlet. Our journalism is guided by facts, public interest and professional ethics. The media’s role in a democracy is to act as a watchdog. We take this responsibility seriously. We cannot celebrate the failures of leadership, because when government fails, the country pays the price. The Standard Group Plc does not take instructions from any individual or office. Our independence is the foundation of our credibility and our service to the public. The Standard Group PLC will hold the government fully accountable should any harm befall the media house, its journalists, management, directors or its shareholders as a result of the President’s remarks.

Lastly, the President mentioned “blackmail” in his post. We pose: What greater form of blackmail is there than a government withholding Ksh1.2 billion that it owes us, with the apparent desire of frustrating our operations? Blackmail? We are victims of blackmail; not perpetrators.

The Standard employs Kenyans who work hard and deserve the opportunity to earn from their labour. Their livelihoods matter. Indeed, to use your words again, “Kenya belongs to all Kenyans,” Mr. President. The true test is to show that aspiration through action, not merely words.

The Standard Group PLC remains committed to its constitutional duty: To inform, to scrutinise and to uphold the public’s right to know, a task we will continue to execute with professional zeal, independence and respect for institutions that safeguard democracy.