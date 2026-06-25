Why The Standard will not bow to President Ruto's blackmail

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President William Ruto yesterday came under intense online backlash after attacking the integrity of The Standard Media Group

The President drew condemnation from legal scholars, human rights organisations and political leaders who accused him of attempting to undermine media independence.

Using his X account, Dr Ruto criticised the media house's headlines, describing them as "extortionist propaganda", and also launched a personal attack on Kanu chairman, Gideon Moi.

In a sharply-worded post emphasised using capital letters, he alleged that The Standard had embarked on a five-day campaign of headlines aimed at discrediting his Kenya Kwanza administration.

“GMoi, your STANDARD media’s 5 days a week EXTORTIONIST propaganda HEADLINES on me & my administration’s transformative track record will get you NOTHING & NOWHERE. BLACKMAIL to yield to your GREED? NEVER. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Jaribu 8 days a week. Do your WORST,” the President wrote.

Bewildered by the tone and texture of the Head of State’s un-presidential reaction, Kenyans from all walks of life urged him to reflect on his campaign pledges before going after the messenger, whose only mistake was informing Kenyans.

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) urged President Ruto to follow the legal channels to file a complaint with the Media Complaints Commission.

“We have noted a post on X platform posted on account of President William Ruto, attacking the integrity of Standard Group, the oldest private media in the East African region. The media is a pillar of democracy and any attacks and smear campaigns to beat journalists into submission is a dangerous trend that should never be entertained in a democratic society,” said Secretary General Eric Oduor.

“While President Ruto has a right to complain about the conduct of the media, there are legal mechanisms to seek redress in the event that there is a violation of the code of conduct for practice of journalism in Kenya. The constitution of Kenya provided for mechanism under Article 34 for establishment of standards and the remedy if freedom of the media is abused."

The union cautioned that his tirade could fuel political tensions.

Social media users and politicians accused the President of intimidating the media house for holding him to account.

People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua said the President has a habit making promises that are never kept.

“The media house is only a channel that is holding him into account and saying things most people have been afraid to say to him. It is him and not The Standard who has lied to Kenyans. He has no basis to intimidate the media house," she said.

"He was in Kirinyaga and lied to the residents that their coffee produce would be paid in five days after delivering their produce, a lie that every farmer understands too well."

Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot said it was the constitutional mandate of the media to demand accountability.

"With all due respect President @WilliamsRuto, is not true that many of your 2022 campaign promises remain unfulfilled to this date? You're simply being held to account by dint of Article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. No blackmail on facts being stated. First of all where is the Kamariny that you promised?” posed the constitutional lawyer.

Macharia Njeru, former Independent Police Oversight Authority chairperson, told the President to face the truth and "Prepare for more. Kenyans will continue injecting until they drive you out of power. No amount of tears will save you.”

Other social media users such as Sholla Ard wondered why the President was "having a full-blown emotional crash out on social media" a day before the planned protests to commemorate the Gen Z who were killed by the police.

“Let’s be psychologically honest about what’s happening here: This isn't a powerful president defending the state; it’s a transparent, textbook diversion tactic on the eve of major protests. He is desperately looking for the same sympathy card that worked for him in 2022.

"I just reviewed the last 10 headlines from the media, and there are zero lies. The broken 6-month promises he keeps recycling. He wants media houses to act as his PR firm.”

Another social media identified as Hammer Hammer K wrote: “The Standard newspaper has, for once, made Kenya proud by running a documentary that boldly exposes the inconsistencies in President William Ruto’s narrative, from the six months’ cliché to the controversial 'shoot on the leg' directive."

Ruto’s attack on the independence of the media contradicts his undertaking when he was elected President.

On August 16, 2022, in his first interview, he welcomed criticism from the media as he promised an administration that granted freedom of the Press.

Ruto’s remarks come a month after Gideon Moi promised to reveal what transpired during talks with the President in October last year.

“There are a lot of issues that I wish to tell the people, especially the Kalenjin community. The issues are weighty and touch on you, the people. I will, however, find a forum to speak to the people and inform you about everything,” he said on May 17 in Eldama Ravine after attending a service at the African Inland Church.