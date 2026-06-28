KRA rules out extension of June 30 deadline to file tax returns

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The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)'s Times Towers headquarters in Nairobi. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has ruled out any extension of the June 30 deadline for filing 2025 income tax returns, warning that taxpayers who fail to comply by midnight on Tuesday will face penalties and possible default assessments.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KRA urged taxpayers who are yet to file their returns to do so immediately, saying there will be no grace period beyond the statutory deadline.

"KRA wishes to remind taxpayers that there will be no extension of the filing deadline. All returns must be submitted on or before 30th June 2026, in accordance with the law. Taxpayers who fail to file by the deadline will be liable to the applicable penalties and may also be subject to default assessments," the Authority said.

The taxman noted that while millions of Kenyans have already met their obligations, many others continue to wait until the final days, resulting in heavy traffic on digital platforms.

"Filing your tax return is more than a legal obligation; it is a contribution to national development. Every return filed supports transparency, strengthens the tax system, and helps the Government finance essential public services that benefit all Kenyans," KRA said.

To ease last-minute filing, the Authority has expanded support services through the iTax platform, WhatsApp assistance, eCitizen, USSD services, Huduma Centres, KRA service centres and Ushuru Mashinani Service Partners across the country. It has also extended operating hours at customer support centres to accommodate taxpayers seeking assistance.

KRA advised taxpayers to file early, warning that increased online traffic could slow down filing and leave some unable to submit returns before the deadline.

The annual June 30 filing deadline is provided for under the Income Tax Act and applies to all taxpayers, including those with no taxable income, who are required to submit nil returns. Failure to file attracts financial penalties and interest as prescribed by law.

Over the years, KRA has occasionally extended filing deadlines or waived penalties under exceptional circumstances. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Authority pushed the deadline to give taxpayers more time as the country grappled with movement restrictions and disruptions to economic activity. In some years, KRA has also offered limited administrative relief where technical challenges affected taxpayers.

This year, however, the Authority has said no such extension will be granted, noting that it is committed to enforcing tax compliance.