Why KRA is making tax return filing simpler, faster and accessible

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As Kenya continues to pursue fiscal sustainability and economic transformation amid evolving economic realities, tax administration has a critical role to play.

While public discourse often centres on revenue collection targets and enforcement, one of the most fundamental pillars of a modern tax system remains the timely filing of tax returns. The deadline is fast approaching, and there has never been a more important moment to act.

Tax return filing is not merely a statutory obligation. It is the primary mechanism through which taxpayers declare their economic activities, self-assess their tax obligations, and contribute to the integrity of the country’s revenue system. Within Kenya’s self-assessment tax regime, the effectiveness of tax administration depends on the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of taxpayer declarations.

Beyond determining tax liability, tax return filing generates critical data that supports revenue forecasting, taxpayer segmentation, compliance risk assessment, and evidence-based policy formulation. A strong filing culture promotes transparency and accountability within the tax system, and each return filed on time strengthens that culture.

It is precisely this understanding that drives us to continuously simplify and enhance the filing experience at KRA. Traditional tax administration, characterised by manual processes and physical interactions, has rapidly given way to digital platforms and data-driven compliance systems that offer convenience, efficiency, and real-time service delivery. Our work in the Taxpayer Experience function is guided by one clear principle: every taxpayer who wants to comply should find it easy to do so as KRA moves from enforcement to empowerment.

At KRA, our objective is not only to collect revenue but also to create a seamless, predictable, and supportive tax environment that encourages voluntary compliance, equity, and trust. And as we approach this filing season’s deadline, KRA urges taxpayers to know that we have built the tools. We have set up the support. All you need to do is file.

To support return filing and improve compliance, KRA has made significant investments in digital infrastructure aimed at simplifying taxpayer interactions. One of the most notable developments this year has been the introduction of the KRA WhatsApp service platform. By leveraging one of the most widely used communication channels in Kenya, taxpayers can now access tax information, receive guidance, obtain support, and file their returns conveniently through their mobile phones, from wherever they are. The platform is familiar, user-friendly, and readily accessible, enabling taxpayers to fulfil their obligations with greater ease.

Recognising that accessibility is a key driver of voluntary compliance, KRA has introduced its services on the USSD Government portal. This is a transformative innovation that expands access to tax services, particularly for taxpayers who may not have smartphones, computers, or reliable internet connectivity. Through a simple mobile phone, taxpayers can file nil returns, access selected tax services, and receive guidance on compliance requirements. Tax compliance should not be constrained by technological barriers or geographical location, and with this service, it no longer is.

Another significant milestone is the introduction of pre-populated tax returns. By automatically incorporating verified information from third-party sources, this innovation shifts the taxpayer’s role from manually entering data to simply reviewing and confirming pre-filled information. This significantly reduces the time, effort, and cost associated with filing returns, while improving accuracy and reducing the likelihood of errors. By integrating data from employers, financial institutions, and electronic invoicing systems (eTIMS), pre-populated returns create a more transparent, reliable, and efficient filing process, meaning there is even less reason to delay.

The iTax platform has also undergone major enhancements to simplify the filing experience. We have reduced the filing process from eight steps to only three, making it faster and easier for taxpayers to meet their obligations. Additionally, KRA has introduced a temporary relief measure for taxpayers filing returns for the 2025 Year of Income. Under this measure, taxpayers will be allowed to declare legitimate business expenses that may not yet be supported by eTIMS or TIMS invoices at the time of filing. Such claims will remain subject to subsequent verification and audit processes to safeguard the integrity of the tax system.

By reducing the time, cost, and complexity associated with compliance, we are making it easier than ever for taxpayers to fulfil their obligations while significantly improving the overall taxpayer experience. But the tools only work if you use them. With the deadline just days away, the Authority urges every taxpayer who has not yet filed to prioritise it today.

Technology alone, however, cannot guarantee effective tax administration. KRA’s Ushuru Mashinani programme demonstrates our commitment to bringing services closer to taxpayers across the country. Through Ushuru Mashinani service partners, taxpayers can access support services, receive guidance on filing requirements, learn about new digital platforms, and obtain assistance in resolving tax-related issues.

As the annual filing deadline draws to a close, taxpayers are encouraged to take advantage of the multiple channels KRA has established to facilitate compliance. Ultimately, filing a tax return is not merely about meeting a legal obligation. It is about participating in nation-building, strengthening the integrity of the tax system, and contributing to the resources that support public services and economic development. File your return. Do it now. Kenya is counting on you.

- The writer is the Deputy Commissioner, Taxpayers Experience at KRA