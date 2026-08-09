University students challenged to drive social change, embrace innovation

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University students in a past graduation. [File]

Learners in higher learning institutions have been challenged to move beyond academic achievement and become drivers of social transformation, ethical leadership, innovation and inclusive development as they enter the workforce and wider society.

Speaking during the university’s 29th Graduation Ceremony at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) Chancellor Prof. John Struthers said graduates must become champions of social transformation and ethical leadership.

He urged them to remain adaptable and resilient in an environment increasingly shaped by technological advancement and global connectivity.

“Beyond academic qualifications, employers and society increasingly demand digital competence, creativity, adaptability, ethical conduct and the ability to solve complex problems,” Prof. Struthers said.

He called on graduates to use their education to address pressing social and economic challenges while preparing themselves for a rapidly changing world.

He further said that universities have an important role in preparing young people for emerging opportunities by equipping them with relevant skills and exposure to new technologies.

Prof. Struthers highlighted MKU’s investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, 5G and the Internet of Things, as well as the university’s expanding international partnerships.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Youth as Architects of Social Change, Ethical Governance and Inclusivity,” placed young people at the centre of discussions on Kenya’s future, with speakers calling on graduates to embrace responsibility, lifelong learning and service to society.

Jubilee Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer and graduation guest speaker Dr. Julius Kipng’etich, who challenged graduates to create opportunities rather than wait for employment.

Dr. Kipng’etich urged the Class of 2026 to embrace entrepreneurship, innovation and lifelong learning as they navigate a competitive labour market.

He urged them to translate their education into practical solutions to societal problems and strengthen institutions through responsible leadership.

“Go out and be the architects of change that is social, governance that is ethical, and success that is inclusive,” Dr. Kipng’etich said.

MKU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said the university was responding to changes in the labour market by continuously reviewing its curricula and integrating artificial intelligence and digital skills into academic programmes.

He said MKU had also expanded postgraduate programmes into emerging areas, including Mental Health, Psychiatric Studies and Health Records Management, to respond to changing professional and societal needs.

Prof. Jaganyi highlighted the university’s growing involvement in research and innovation, including major global research grants and student achievements in competitions held in Africa, China, Germany and the United States.

Beyond academics, he pointed to MKU’s achievements in sports, drama and disability inclusion as part of efforts to provide holistic education and promote equal opportunities.

MKU Council Chairman Dr. Vincent Gaitho challenged graduates to view graduation not as an end, but as the beginning of a lifelong responsibility to lead and serve.

He urged them to confront challenges such as poverty, inequality, environmental degradation and social injustice through innovation, resilience and compassion.

“Let your knowledge serve a purpose beyond personal success by uplifting communities and creating a better future for all,” Dr. Gaitho said.

He stressed that integrity, accountability, transparency and service must remain central to leadership, warning that sustainable development requires leaders committed to the common good.

Dr. Gaitho also called on graduates to champion diversity and inclusion, describing both as essential to building peaceful and cohesive societies.

The leaders’ calls come at a time when Kenyan universities are under increasing pressure to ensure graduates possess skills that match the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.