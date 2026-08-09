Godhana endorsed to lead FPK as Coast political realignment shape

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Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana. [File]

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has been endorsed by Coast delegates to take over as party leader and chairman of the Federal Party of Kenya (FPK), in a proposed leadership change that could reshape the political landscape at the Coast ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement follows consultations involving FPK delegates from the Coast and civil society representatives, who are pushing for the party to emerge as a stronger political vehicle for the region while retaining a national outlook.

If approved, Godhana would be tasked with restructuring the party, strengthening its grassroots presence and expanding its branches across the six Coast counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu and Taita Taveta.

The six counties are also members of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP), a regional bloc that brings together Coast governors to pursue common economic and development interests.

Delegates backing the proposed changes say the restructuring is motivated by concerns over the growing influence of national political parties at the Coast and the need for residents to develop a stronger political voice.

They argue that FPK could provide a platform for Coast communities to advance regional interests while maintaining a national political agenda.

The party is registered by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and was established in 2012. It operates under the slogan, “Inawezekana Tukijipanga.”

FPK has previously participated in national elections and secured representation in Parliament and the Senate. In the 2013 General Election, the party won parliamentary seats, including Ganze and Butula, as well as a Senate seat in Tana River.

The latest push to reposition the party comes as political leaders across the country begin laying the groundwork for the 2027 elections.

Despite the endorsement, Godhana's elevation to the top party position is not yet final.

The proposed changes must be considered and formally approved by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC), which is also expected to determine other senior positions, including the Secretary-General and members of the national leadership.

Delegates have praised the party's current executive director for keeping FPK operational and are expected to retain him within the organisation as the restructuring process continues.

The proposed leadership change would give Godhana a national political platform beyond his role as Tana River governor and could strengthen his influence in Coast politics.

Godhana is serving his second term as governor after successfully defending his seat in the 2022 General Election on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket. He defeated former governor Hussein Dado by 349 votes, with the result later surviving a legal challenge at the Court of Appeal.

Some FPK members have reportedly expressed support for Godhana to seek the party's presidential nomination in 2027.

However, the governor's position on the proposed party leadership and any presidential ambitions remains unsettled, with consultations still ongoing.

For now, delegates expect the immediate focus to be on rebuilding FPK, establishing functional branches and strengthening its organisational structures before decisions are made on the party's presidential candidate.

The party is also keeping its options open on alliances. While some members favour continued cooperation with ODM, FPK has not ruled out working with other political formations.

Delegates say the party intends to field candidates in the 2027 elections, although decisions on specific positions, constituencies and coalition arrangements will be made through the party's formal structures.

The proposed changes come against the backdrop of renewed efforts by Coast leaders to coordinate political and economic interests through regional platforms such as JKP.