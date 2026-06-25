'Stop threatening us,' human rights defenders tell police

Audio By Vocalize

Vocal Africa’s Hussein Khalid.

Human rights defenders marching toward Parliament in Nairobi have said they continue to face threats and intimidation as the June 25 memorial protests take shape.

Vocal Africa’s Hussein Khalid insisted that their march on Thursday, June 25 was peaceful and that demonstrators had no intention of engaging in violence.

"We are asking the police to allow us to complete this march so that we can lay flowers in remembrance of the Gen Z martyrs killed in 2024. The police already outnumber us, and we are ready to be escorted to the entrance of Parliament to lay our flowers peacefully," he said.

The group was marching to Parliament, Nairobi the site where several protesters were shot dead during the June 2024 demonstrations.

Meanwhile, activists in Mombasa say they have faced threats and intimidation from security agencies ahead of the June 25 memorial protests.

Speaking after a memorial service at ACK Memorial Cathedral, the activists said police had warned them against taking to the streets, claiming they had not received protest notices.

"We have been receiving threats this week. Police say they have not received any protest notice and are telling us not to appear on the streets to commemorate, despite it being our constitutional right. We will not be intimidated," said activist Francis Auma.

Joined by families of victims and survivors, the activists held prayers for the more than 60 people killed and many others injured during the 2024 protests.

Rights defender Walid Sketty called out the police directly. "Enough of the threats. We are here to commemorate our loved ones who were gunned down by police. That is why the president released compensation to the affected families," he said.

Activist Bradley Ouna added that organisers had complied with the law. "We notified the police about today's protests. Their duty is not to threaten us but to protect us.”

Several organisers also told KTN they have been targeted by security agencies in the run-up to the marches.

Bob Njagi, chairperson of the Free Kenya Movement, said he had been under surveillance since Monday, while activist Anthony Karumba alleged that individuals believed to be police officers attempted to arrest him at his home along TRM Drive on Wednesday.

At the service, Rev Salim Chiapo urged demonstrators to remain peaceful while calling for accountability over the deaths of the Gen Z protesters.

"Those who sponsor goons to cause destruction should be called out and prosecuted. We know who they are, and they must be held accountable, especially as we move closer to the electioneering period," he said.