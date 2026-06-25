Masengeli assures Kenyans of calm as tight security disrupts Nairobi transport

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DIG Gilbert Masengeli during a patrol tour to assess the security situation at Kangemi, Waiyaki Way June 25 2026. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has assured Kenyans that the security situation remains calm across the country as the nation marks the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests.

Masengeli, who spoke to journalists in Kangemi during a patrol tour to assess the security situation, said police had heightened surveillance in identified hotspots and urged citizens to maintain law and order.

As he addressed the media, a group of youths nearby could be heard chanting "One Term" slogans, prompting the Deputy Inspector General to call for calm and peaceful conduct.

"I would like to laud Kenyans for maintaining law and order so far. We have increased security patrols across all hotspots to ensure that nobody engages in criminal activities today," said Masengeli.

His remarks came amid heavy police deployment along major roads leading into Nairobi, with transport significantly disrupted along Waiyaki Way after officers mounted roadblocks from as early as 4am.

Police conducted security checks on vehicles entering the city through the busy highway, a key gateway linking Nairobi to western Kenya.

Two water cannons, a police lorry and three police Land Cruisers were strategically deployed along the route as security agencies moved to prevent demonstrations from spilling into areas previously identified as hotspots during public protests.

Long-distance buses heading to Nairobi were stopped and turned back, with several vehicles parked at Kabete Police Station, leaving dozens of passengers stranded.

Among them was Hannah Bosibori, who had travelled overnight from Kisii and hoped to reach her home in Rongai before dawn.

"I am now stranded here at Kangemi as I plan my next course of action since vehicles are not allowed to go beyond the police roadblock," said Bosibori.

James Ratemo, a driver with Transline Bus Services, said many passengers had been inconvenienced by the restrictions.

“Most of our passengers expected to arrive in the city by 5am so they could proceed to their destinations early enough. The disruption has greatly affected their plans,” he said.

James Kimani, a driver with Super Metro, said public service vehicles were also being subjected to strict security checks and were not being allowed into the Nairobi Central Business District.

Many businesses along Waiyaki Way remained closed, with traders fearing a repeat of past incidents where criminal elements infiltrated demonstrations and looted shops.

Phanice Atieno, who operates a hotel in Kangemi, said she opted not to open her business after suffering losses during previous protests.

"Today I decided not to take any risk since last time I lost everything during the demonstration. We are hoping that the situation will return to normal so that we can get back to work tomorrow," said Atieno.

Throughout the morning, groups of youths could be seen idling along sections of the highway, with police officers repeatedly dispersing them in what authorities described as efforts to prevent unrest.

Boda boda operators were also affected, with many being turned back at roadblocks as security officers restricted movement towards the city centre.

Andrew Kuria, a boda boda rider, said operators had resorted to using alternative routes to ferry passengers.

“We have been forced to use shortcuts to ensure our customers get to town, and that has pushed fares up to about Sh500 from Kangemi,” he said.