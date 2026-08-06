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Kenya appears desperate to destroy herself

By Ken Akuk Dawo | Aug. 6, 2026
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Scenes during post-election violence in Kawangware, Nairobi on October 27, 2017.[File, Standard]

Kenya has walked this dangerous road before, marked by political deceit, weak institutions and ethnic mobilisation. Every election cycle, citizens hope the past will remain behind them, yet politicians repeatedly revive old divisions. While Kenya has avoided prolonged state failure seen elsewhere, that resilience should never breed complacency. History shows that when institutions fail and leaders inflame divisions, no nation is immune to political violence.

 The scars of the 2007-2008 post-election violence remain vivid. More than 1,000 people died, hundreds of thousands were displaced, and Kenya's democratic reputation suffered immensely. Disputed election results and ethnic political mobilisation fueled the crisis, exposing weaknesses in the electoral system and how political competition can quickly descend into communal conflict.

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Dangers Of Ethnic Politics poist-Election Violence National Unity Platform (NUP) Democratic Institutions
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