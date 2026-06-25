The price of shutdown: How road closures are costing ordinary Kenyans

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Police mount roadblock along Thika Super Highway near GSU Headquarters intersection of Outering road, on June 25th 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

What many expected to be a normal working day turned into one of widespread disruption, with businesses shuttered and transport operations paralysed across Nairobi and several other towns as Kenya marked the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, protests.

By 4am, police had barricaded major roads leading into Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), preventing motorists, public service vehicles, and long-distance travelers from accessing the city center.

The restrictions came despite an earlier statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen declaring Thursday a normal working and school day, while acknowledging that public demonstrations would take place in Nairobi to mark the anniversary. Meru Town currently normal, with businesses and people going about their activities. Major supermarkets open though a few have remained shut, as a precautionary measure. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Among those affected was Majaliwa Marua, who was traveling from Mombasa to Nakuru aboard a long-distance bus. His journey was halted at Mlolongo from as early as 4am, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

"I was supposed to be in Nakuru by 6am. We have women and children here. We are already hungry and tired, but our safety comes first," he said.

For thousands of Kenyans who depend on daily earnings from small businesses and casual work, the disruption meant a day without income and growing uncertainty over when normal operations would resume. The impact is expected to extend beyond individual livelihoods to the broader economy.

Businesses remain closed in Kitengela with heavy police in the area. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

At Nairobi's Taj Mall Terminus, matatus remained parked, disrupting operations on several routes that originate from the station. Long-distance buses and cargo trucks were equally affected, with many unable to access the city or complete scheduled journeys due to road closures and heightened security.

Major roads including Mombasa Road, Thika Road, Bunyala Road, Lang'ata Road and Waiyaki Way experienced restricted movement, with police maintaining a heavy presence at key entry points into the city.

Security has also been heightened in Kisumu, Mombasa, Kakamega, Kisii, Eldoret, Murang'a, Machakos and Kiambu.

Many businesses have opted to close amid fears of vandalism or looting should the demonstrations turn violent. Business remain closed within the Nairobi CBD as operators remained at home for fear of goons breaking into their business on June 24, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

In Nakuru, businesses along Kenyatta Avenue remained shut, while traffic on the usually busy Nairobi-Nakuru Highway was noticeably lighter than normal.

In Narok and Busia counties, however, businesses largely continued operating normally, even as authorities heightened security patrols to monitor the situation.

As the country marked the events of June 25, 2024, uncertainty lingered over how long the disruptions would last, with business owners, commuters and transport operators counting the cost of a day defined by tension, caution and sharply reduced economic activity.

Kenya's registered formal businesses contribute an estimated 3.29 billion shillings to the economy daily. When the informal sector, including micro, small, and medium enterprises, is factored in, economic activity exceeds 23 billion shillings per day, accounting for nearly half of the country's gross domestic product.

The transport sector has also taken a significant hit. Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the transport and storage sector contributes approximately 5.7 billion shillings daily to the economy.