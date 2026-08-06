The Kenya Kwanza Government had promoted shareholder politics, only those who voted for them deserved development projects. [File Standard].

Remember the shareholder narrative? At the dawn of the Kenya Kwanza administration, a distinct rhetoric emerged, urging those who found themselves in the Opposition, and anyone else who lost the election, to keep their distance from the new regime. The rationale was simple, if deeply flawed: the victorious coalition had forged agreements where seats, privileges, and state resources were distributed strictly based on the number of votes each region or political party brought to the table.

Unsurprisingly, this narrative felt inherently exclusionary to the significant portions of the country that did not vote for the Kenya Kwanza government. Even within the ruling coalition, murmurs of discontent arose. Observers noted that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was advancing a polarising narrative, one that seemed to demean those who did not overwhelmingly back the coalition. It painted a picture of a nation divided not by ideology, but by political dividends.