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Oburu urges police to protect peaceful protesters

By Okumu Modachi and Prestone Murunga | Jun. 24, 2026
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ODM party leader Oburu OgingaOginga during a media engagement at PAWAA centre. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has called on the police to protect peaceful demonstrators in the planned commemoration of the young people killed in anti-government protests.

Speaking at Power House in Nairobi after receiving a brief from the victims' compensation panel, Dr Oburu said security officers should allow people to exercise their constitutional rights.

"Come out peacefully and demonstrate, and give notice to police so that police can give you protection,”  he said. “Our policemen should also be trained to protect people who are demonstrating. The people are not their enemies; the people are their employers and they should protect them."

The Siaya Senator defended the plan to compensate the victims of State brutality.

“When a government has recognised that wrongs were committed against Kenyans and has agreed to budget for compensation and pay it out, it is a token of recognition.”

He credited the late party leader Raila Odinga with pushing for the compensation agenda during engagements with President William Ruto, describing it as one of the key issues under the 10-point agenda.

According to Oburu, the compensation process should be viewed as the beginning rather than the end of efforts to address injustices suffered by victims of police brutality and political violence.

The chairperson of the compensation panel, Prof Makau Mutua, emphasised that accountability was a critical component of justice. He said compensation should not be viewed as a substitute for holding to account individuals responsible for the violations committed. 

The remarks came amid heightened political debate  over planned demonstrations to mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024, Gen Z protests, during which dozens of young Kenyans were killed, injured or reported missing.

This came even as Nairobi police commander Isa Mohamud maintained that police had not received any formal notification regarding the planned Gen Z demonstrations scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

“We have not received any official communication regarding the demonstrations. What we are seeing is information circulating on social media,” he said.

The government also maintained that any gathering on Thursday would be illegal.

Echoing the importance of adherence to the law, Oburu urged protesters to avoid violence and destruction of property.

“Don’t carry stones, don’t carry rungus, don’t carry knives, don’t carry machetes. Come out peacefully and demonstrate,” he said.

He added that citizens exercising their right to protest should also respect the rights of others who choose not to participate.

“Don’t deny other people their freedoms. Let them continue exercising their democratic right to either stay at home, go to work or engage in other activities,” he said.

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June 25 Anniversary June 25 Protests Oburu Oginga Police Brutality
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