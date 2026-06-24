From State House to church pulpits, anxiety mounts over protests

Threats have been issued, meetings convened and others cancelled in anticipation of the June 25 protests. And it is not just President William Ruto and his administration who are anxious. Young people, clergy, business owners and even boda boda operators are jittery about tomorrow's demonstrations.
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