Justice Gatembu Kairu elected President of Appeal's Court

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Justice Gatembu Kairu casts his vote during the election for the President of the Court of Appeal on Monday, June 22, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Justice Gatembu Kairu has been elected the new President of the Court of Appeal after securing 26 of the 41 votes cast in an election conducted by judges of the appellate court on Monday.

Justice Kairu defeated three other candidates in the race for the court's top leadership position: Lady Justice Lydia Achode, Justice Patrick Kiage and Lady Justice Agnes Murgor.

The election was conducted through a secret ballot and overseen by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), bringing to an end the process of selecting a successor to Justice Daniel Musinga.

Justice Kairu takes over from Justice Musinga, whose five-year, non-renewable term as President of the Court of Appeal expired on May 24, 2026.

Ahead of the vote, the Judiciary had announced the election and the candidates seeking the influential position.

The Judiciary also emphasised that the election would be independently supervised.

"Election will be by secret ballot and will be overseen by the IEBC. We shall share the results promptly in the afternoon. Thank you," the statement said.

Speaking after his election, Justice Kairu thanked his colleagues for entrusting him with the leadership of the Court of Appeal.

"I am deeply humbled by the trust and confidence reposed in me by my colleagues. I undertake to serve the Court and the people of Kenya with diligence, integrity and fidelity to the Constitution," he said.

The office of the President of the Court of Appeal is one of the most senior leadership positions in the Judiciary.

The holder provides judicial and administrative leadership to the appellate court, which hears appeals from the High Court and other superior courts across the country.

Justice Kairu brings to the office decades of experience in legal practice, academia and judicial service.

He has served as a Judge of the Court of Appeal since 2012 and is widely respected within the legal profession for his expertise in civil, commercial and constitutional law.

He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) degree from Boston University in the United States, a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before joining the bench, he practised law for more than two decades as a partner at Kairu & McCourt Advocates and later served as a full-time arbitrator and mediator.

The newly elected Court of Appeal President also taught at the University of Nairobi School of Law for more than 20 years, lecturing in Civil Procedure, Banking Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and has served on several key Judiciary committees, including as chair of the Integrated Court Management System Committee.

His election comes at a critical time for the Judiciary as courts continue to grapple with increasing caseloads and major constitutional, commercial and electoral disputes that frequently reach the appellate court.