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KICD crowned most productive State Corporation

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jun. 19, 2026
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President William Samoei Ruto presents the winner of the State Corporations Productivity Award to KICD CEO Prof Charles Ong'ondo. [Courtesy, KICD]

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has been named the most productive State Corporation under the State Corporations Productivity Award category at the inaugural National Productivity and Performance Conference 2026. 

According to official NPCC evaluation records, KICD has maintained a trajectory of institutional excellence over successive Performance Contracting cycles: FY 2023/2024: Achieved a Productivity Index of 4.498, graded as Excellent Productivity; FY 2024/2025: Maintained its Excellent Productivity standing while climbing to an improved index of 4.746. 

Other notable winners included the Ministry of Defence, which won the award for the Best Ministry in Performance Contracting, and the Ministry of Co-operative and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development, named the Most Improved Ministry.

The award was presented during the official closing ceremony held today at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) in Nairobi by the Chief Guest, His Excellency President Dr. William Samoei Ruto, CGH, to the CEO of KICD, Prof. Charles Ong’ondo.

The award honors KICD for its exceptional productivity, innovation and operational efficiency.

“We must stop measuring time spent and start measuring value created. What matters is not how long a public servant sits at a desk, but how much difference that public servant makes in the life of a citizen,” President William Ruto said in his speech.

KICD Chief Executive Officer lauded the Institute's workforce and the KICD Council for securing this prestigious milestone, attributing the victory to collective dedication.

“This is indeed great news, being the most productive out of about 300 is no mean achievement. I dedicate this to KICD Staff. Each one of you has contributed to this big achievement. May God bless each one of you abundantly. We are indebted to the KICD Council for excellent Oversight and Guidance. Senior Management, Teamwork rewards. All our partners deserve appreciation. God Bless KICD, God Bless Kenya,” Ong’ondo said.

KICD Chairman Simon Gicharu said the recognition reflects the institute’s transformative role in rolling out the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

He said that the shift from knowledge-based to skills-based learning has redefined education in Kenya and positioned KICD at the center of national development.

Gicharu said the institute’s consistent delivery of relevant curriculum designs, learning materials and teacher support systems under CBC demonstrates the productivity, innovation and impact that the award seeks to celebrate.

“This award is a clear testament to the impactful work KICD has undertaken in implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum, which continues to shape a more skilled, innovative and globally competitive generation,” Gicharu said.

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