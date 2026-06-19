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Chivayo: Tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents

By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau | Jun. 19, 2026

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and President William Ruto during a past meeting. [File, Standard]

Wicknell Chivayo, a 44-year-old Zimbabwean businessman whose Instagram page is a luxury exhibition of private jets, expensive cars and posh Harare homes, is also a convicted fraudster.

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Businessman Wicknell Chivayo President William Ruto JKIA Expansion Deal Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa
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