Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

State agencies not left out in Sh4.8 trillion budget as gov't boosts anti-corruption efforts

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Treasury CS John Mbadi during his presentation of the 2026/27 budget. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi has proposed Sh50 billion for Parliament, comprising the National Assembly and Senate, and Sh30.4 billion for the Judiciary in the 2026-27 budget.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to receive Sh5.1 billion, while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will get Sh7 billion. The Attorney General’s Office has been allocated Sh6 billion, and the Auditor General Sh9.8 billion.

“These allocations will intensify anti-corruption efforts and reinforce public sector integrity,” Mbadi said.

Water and Environment

The CS also proposed Sh51.5 billion for water and sewerage infrastructure development, Sh6.3 billion for water resource management, and Sh2.5 billion for water storage and flood control.

For irrigation and drainage development, Sh1.1 billion has been proposed, while large-scale irrigation is allocated Sh1.8 billion. Community-managed irrigation projects will receive Sh3.3 billion, with Sh3 billion set aside for public irrigation schemes and Sh1.6 billion for revitalising irrigation in arid and semi-arid regions.

Forest conservation has been allocated Sh13.4 billion, forest research and development Sh1.7 billion, and Sh3.2 billion for a tree-growing campaign.

“I further propose Sh4.7 billion for environment management and protection; Sh8.9 billion for the Kenya Financing Locally Led Climate Action Project; and Sh1.8 billion for the Meteorological Service,” he said.

In the allocations, Nairobi County will receive Sh2.5 billion for waste management and Sh1 billion for asbestos removal.

Wildlife security, conservation, and management is allocated Sh13.2 billion, with Sh1.2 billion for wildlife research and development, Sh1.1 billion for compensation for human-wildlife conflict, and Sh800 million for wildlife insurance.

“These investments protect natural capital that underpins tourism and rural livelihoods.”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

2026-27 Budget Budget Day 2026 Treasury CS John Mbadi
.

Latest Stories

Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Mexico beat South Africa to kick off World Cup
Football
By AFP
20 mins ago
KCB disburses Sh49b green loans, screens Sh588b for regional financing
Business
By Esther Dianah
44 mins ago
Pochettino rallies USA fans ahead of Paraguay encounter
Football
By AFP
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
By Standard Team 44 mins ago
Out of touch: 'Hustlers' say Mbadi's Sh4.8tn plan won't uplift their lives
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
By Lewis Nyaundi 44 mins ago
Mbadi's bag of goodies for teachers and lecturers
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
By Rosa Agutu 44 mins ago
Vulnerable groups, village elders get Sh42b
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
By Macharia Kamau 44 mins ago
Mbadi admits Kenyans sought to lessen burden but offers little hope
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved