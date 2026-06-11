State agencies not left out in Sh4.8 trillion budget as gov't boosts anti-corruption efforts

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Treasury CS John Mbadi during his presentation of the 2026/27 budget. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Treasury CS John Mbadi has proposed Sh50 billion for Parliament, comprising the National Assembly and Senate, and Sh30.4 billion for the Judiciary in the 2026-27 budget.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is set to receive Sh5.1 billion, while the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) will get Sh7 billion. The Attorney General’s Office has been allocated Sh6 billion, and the Auditor General Sh9.8 billion.

“These allocations will intensify anti-corruption efforts and reinforce public sector integrity,” Mbadi said.

Water and Environment

The CS also proposed Sh51.5 billion for water and sewerage infrastructure development, Sh6.3 billion for water resource management, and Sh2.5 billion for water storage and flood control.

For irrigation and drainage development, Sh1.1 billion has been proposed, while large-scale irrigation is allocated Sh1.8 billion. Community-managed irrigation projects will receive Sh3.3 billion, with Sh3 billion set aside for public irrigation schemes and Sh1.6 billion for revitalising irrigation in arid and semi-arid regions.

Forest conservation has been allocated Sh13.4 billion, forest research and development Sh1.7 billion, and Sh3.2 billion for a tree-growing campaign.

“I further propose Sh4.7 billion for environment management and protection; Sh8.9 billion for the Kenya Financing Locally Led Climate Action Project; and Sh1.8 billion for the Meteorological Service,” he said.

In the allocations, Nairobi County will receive Sh2.5 billion for waste management and Sh1 billion for asbestos removal.

Wildlife security, conservation, and management is allocated Sh13.2 billion, with Sh1.2 billion for wildlife research and development, Sh1.1 billion for compensation for human-wildlife conflict, and Sh800 million for wildlife insurance.

“These investments protect natural capital that underpins tourism and rural livelihoods.”