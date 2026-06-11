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Securitised taxes, levies swell debt by Sh1tr

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 11, 2026
Alego-Usonga MP Sam Atandi, Budget and Appropriation Committee Chair at Parliament on April 12, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government could raise nearly Sh1 trillion in the short term through the controversial securitisation model despite protest from Kenyans and mounting legal challenges.

The model, which entails pledging levies and taxes that will be collected in future as collateral for loans, is increasingly becoming the new normal for  Kenya’s infrastructure financing strategy as the government finds little room to borrow or raise adequate funds through taxation to build mega projects.

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Treasury Defends Securitisation As Innovative Infrastructure Financing Future Levies And Taxes Hidden Debt And Reduced Fiscal Space Government Plans To Raise Nearly Sh1 Trillion Through Securitisation
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