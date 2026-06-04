House committee slashes Executive budget

The Budget and Appropriations Committee has reviewed the Budget Estimates to align expenditure levels with realistic resource projections. [File, Standard]

MPs have revised the Ruto government’s Sh4.82 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 financial year, reallocating funds away from the presidency to insulate vulnerable sectors and fund grassroots programmes.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee report, tabled before the National Assembly on June 2, formalises notable cuts to the Executive arms following deep public dissatisfaction over lavish spending by the Executive arms in the Ruto administration.