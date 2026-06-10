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Victims of state violence to hold 10-day protests over delayed compensation. [File, Courtesy]

The Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence (CVSSV) says it will hold daily peaceful picketing and demonstrations from June 16 to June 25, 2026, over delays in compensation for victims and survivors of state violence.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the coalition said the demonstrations would take place across Nairobi and other designated public spaces.

According to the coalition, the demonstrations have been prompted by what it termed the government's failure to conclude the compensation process despite previous assurances.

"Our demonstrations arise from the Government's continued and unjustified delay in compensating victims and survivors of state violence despite repeated commitments that the compensation process would be finalised by June 2026," read the statement.

Adding that it will use the demonstrations to press for several demands, including the immediate publication of a clear compensation implementation schedule and full disclosure of all funds allocated towards victim compensation and their utilisation.

Other demands include the immediate commencement and completion of compensation for all verified victims and survivors, accountability for public officers responsible for delays, and a firm and binding commitment from the Government to conclude the compensation process.

The group called on the National Police Service to facilitate the demonstrations, saying police are expected to support the exercise of constitutional rights in line with Articles 37 and 244 of the Constitution.