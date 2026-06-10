Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Victims of state violence to hold 10-day protests over delayed compensation

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Victims of state violence to hold 10-day protests over delayed compensation. [File, Courtesy]

The Coalition of Victims and Survivors Against State Violence (CVSSV) says it will hold daily peaceful picketing and demonstrations from June 16 to June 25, 2026, over delays in compensation for victims and survivors of state violence.

In a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the coalition said the demonstrations would take place across Nairobi and other designated public spaces.

According to the coalition, the demonstrations have been prompted by what it termed the government's failure to conclude the compensation process despite previous assurances.

"Our demonstrations arise from the Government's continued and unjustified delay in compensating victims and survivors of state violence despite repeated commitments that the compensation process would be finalised by June 2026," read the statement.

Adding that it will use the demonstrations to press for several demands, including the immediate publication of a clear compensation implementation schedule and full disclosure of all funds allocated towards victim compensation and their utilisation.

Other demands include the immediate commencement and completion of compensation for all verified victims and survivors, accountability for public officers responsible for delays, and a firm and binding commitment from the Government to conclude the compensation process.

The group called on the National Police Service to facilitate the demonstrations, saying police are expected to support the exercise of constitutional rights in line with Articles 37 and 244 of the Constitution.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Police Brutality State Violence Human Rights Violations
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved