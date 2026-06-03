Ruto tells opposition it lacks vision, development agenda

President William Ruto has accused the opposition of lacking a development agenda for Kenyans, saying its leaders are more focused on giving him nicknames than offering solutions to the country's challenges.
The President said his administration remains committed to transforming Kenya through development projects and economic reforms, while challenging his critics to present alternative policies.
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