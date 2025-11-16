Ruto defends national ID vetting reforms

President William Ruto at the Africa Inland Church (AIC), Loglogo, Marsabit County during the Diamond Jubilee celebration on November 16, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended the government’s nationwide ID vetting reforms, insisting the changes are meant to ensure equality and end decades of regional

discrimination.

Speaking at AIC Marsabit on Sunday during a church service, the President also delivered a fiery political message, warning residents not to be misled by what he called “tribal

opportunists” in the opposition.

Ruto reiterated that the vetting of Kenyans seeking national identity cards must be uniform across the country.

He dismissed claims that the reforms were targeting communities in northern Kenya, saying his administration was committed to ensuring fairness.

“The vetting of Kenyans for identity cards should cut across the country irrespective of the region,” Ruto said. “We want every Kenyan to access services without discrimination.”

The President further announced that the government had waived all charges for the renewal and application of new ID cards. He said this was part of his administration’s plan to

make government services more accessible, especially to marginalised groups.

“We have removed all charges on new applications and renewal of IDs. This will allow Kenyans to access services without discrimination and to use their IDs to elect the leaders

they want,” he said.

In a passionate moment that drew loud cheers from the congregation, Ruto warned Marsabit residents against following leaders who, he claimed, were exploiting tribal divisions for political gain.

“Msiwafuate hao wakabila hawajui kitu!” he declared in a sharp jab at opposition figures. “Some people want to divide you along tribal lines, yet they have nothing to offer.”

The President accused certain opposition leaders of sowing fear and misleading communities in the north about government policies. He urged residents to remain focused on

national unity and development.

“They will talk to you in the morning, in the afternoon, in the evening every day because they have nothing else to offer. We will take care of them,” Ruto said.

Ruto also expressed gratitude to the Christian community for standing with the government and supporting national development efforts. Reflecting on the historical role of

missionaries in the region, he urged Kenyan Christians to take charge of supporting their own institutions and mission work.

“You know, back in the day there were wazungu who were helping us. Those who helped us were Christians like us. Now it is our duty and responsibility to pick it up from there and

take it into the future,” he said.

The President praised the people of Marsabit for their hospitality, promising to return soon after admitting that he had not visited as often as he had wished.

“I know that I have not been able to come here many times. I have to come back here again. Isn’t that right, Marsabit?” he said.

He assured residents that the county would not be marginalised again under his leadership.

“Marsabit will not be forgotten again. Hapana!” he said firmly.

Ruto congratulated the church leadership for its role in promoting peace and development, saying the government would continue to work closely with faith-based institutions.

“Congratulations AIC Marsabit. Our very best wishes as you continue doing the great work in this county,” he said.