Trump nominates career diplomat Henry Wooster as US ambassador to Kenya

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Career diplomat Henry Wooster. [Courtesy]

United States President Donald Trump has nominated career diplomat Henry Wooster as US ambassador to Kenya, ending a vacancy since Meg Whitman resigned in November 2024.

The White House forwarded Wooster's nomination to the US Senate on Monday, June 1, for consideration and confirmation.

Wooster's nomination forms part of a broader batch of diplomatic appointments submitted by the Trump administration to the Senate.

He is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of minister-counselor.

He also served two separate assignments in Haiti. His first posting at the US Embassy in Port-au-Prince ran from 1998 to 2000.

He returned in June, 2025, when the State Department appointed him chargé d’affaires, a role he continues to hold.

He previously served as US ambassador to Jordan from 2020 to 2023 and as principal deputy assistant secretary in the State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs.

His career includes assignments as deputy chief of mission in Paris, political counselor in Islamabad, director for Central Asia at the National Security Council and foreign policy adviser to the commanding general of the US Joint Special Operations Command.

He has also held postings in Moscow, Tbilisi, Baghdad, Port-au-Prince and at the US Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Before joining the Foreign Service, Wooster served as an officer in the United States Army.

He holds a Master of Arts degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

If approved, Wooster will replace Meg Whitman, who served as US ambassador to Kenya from August 2022 to November 2024 after Senate confirmation in July 2022.

Following her resignation after Trump's election victory in November 2024, the US Embassy in Nairobi has been led in an acting capacity by chargé d’affaires Marc Dillard, Carla Benini and Susan Burns, as at today, June 2, who have managed day-to-day diplomatic operations pending a permanent appointment.

Role of US envoy

The ambassador to Kenya serves as the US president's chief representative in Nairobi, overseeing US government agencies in the country and coordinating security, trade and development cooperation between Washington and Nairobi.

A United States ambassador does not have a fixed term. Ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president.

While there is no legally mandated timeframe, the duration of an ambassador's assignment is shaped by diplomatic norms, administrative transitions and career paths.

On average, a US ambassador typically serves a tour of duty lasting about three years.

The nomination comes as Kenya and the United States deepen cooperation in health, security, trade, technology, climate action and regional peace initiatives.