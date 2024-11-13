US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman resigns

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman during a radio interview at Spice FM on May 15, 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The United States Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman has resigned.

In an official statement on Wednesday, November 13, Whitman announced she had submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and strengthen the US-Kenya partnership.

"I am proud to have led a people-centered agenda that saves lives, enhances security, and creates economic opportunities for both Kenyans and Americans," she stated.

The American envoy highlighted her role in securing emergency funding to address catastrophic flooding in 2023 and support ongoing efforts against malaria, HIV, and MPOX.

She noted that her work also expanded opportunities for American companies in Kenya. "When I arrived in 2022, I focused on strengthening these ties through my 'Why Africa, Why Kenya?' presentation to American businesses. Trade, jobs, and U.S. investment in Kenya are at historic highs thanks to these efforts," she said.

Her resignation comes amid backlash on social media for her over her perceived “meddling” in Kenya’s domestic affairs and her outspoken support for President William Ruto.

The hashtag Resign Meg Whitman trended on X, with many Kenyans speculating that she may be recalled next year.

Deputy Chief of Mission Marc Dillard will now take over affairs at the US embassy.