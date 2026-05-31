Government spends Sh4 billion on Madaraka Day preparations in Wajir

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Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addresses the Press on preparedness for Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir county, on May 31, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government has spent Sh4 billion on infrastructure development in readiness for Madaraka Day celebrations in Wajir County on June 1.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said that the government has beefed up security in the northern Kenya County in readiness for the 63rd edition of Madaraka Day.

Omollo said that President William Ruto will lead the nation in marking the celebrations at the newly constructed 10,000-seater Wajir Stadium.

"The government has spent Sh4 billion for infrastructure development in Wajir County in preparation for the Madaraka Day celebrations," he said.

The PS told a press briefing in Wajir Town that the President will hold an engagement with leaders in Northern Eastern on Sunday evening and will still be around after Madaraka Day celebrations for other engagements.

Omollo announced that the President will host his guests for a state luncheon at the Wajir State Lodge with the official ceremony at the Stadium expected to end at noon.

The PS said that the stadium gates are expected to be open as from 3 am and will be closed by 7 am on Monday morning.

"We are out to show case the best in Northern Kenya with celebrations starting at 8 AM and expected to be complete by midday to pave way for afternoon prayers by the Muslim faithfuls, " said Omollo.

The PS noted that six affordable housing projects are ongoing in North Eastern, with four in Garissa and one project each in Wajir and Mandera counties.

At the Wajir Stadium the military and the various teams expected to entertain guests conducted rehearsal on Sunday afternoon in readiness for the national event.