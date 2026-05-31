Wetang'ula urges Education Ministry to enforce school safety standards

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula says it is painful for parents to lose their children in school fire incidents that could have been prevented. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on the Ministry of Education to conduct a nationwide crackdown on schools that have failed to comply with government safety regulations, saying negligence has continued to expose learners to deadly fire tragedies.

Speaking during a funds drive at Chekalini Comprehensive School in Lugari Constituency in support of PAG churches, Wetang’ula expressed concern that school managements have ignored the implementation of critical safety standards despite set directives by the government.

The Speaker said the recent fire tragedy at Utawala Girls School Academy, which claimed the lives of 16 students, should serve as a wake-up call for authorities to intensify inspections and take firm action against institutions that disregard safety requirements.

“It is painful for parents to lose their children in fire incidents that could have been prevented if schools fully complied with the laid-down safety measures,” said Wetang’ula.

He urged the Ministry of Education to ensure every boarding school has responsible adults sleeping within or near student dormitories to facilitate quick evacuation in the event of a fire or any other emergency.

Wetang’ula said the safety of learners must remain a top priority, and school administrators found violating safety regulations should face the full force of the law.

"It should be mandatory for schools with boarding sections to have a matron and a responsible leader who should sleep alongside learners in dormitories to ensure their safety during emergencies," he said.

The Speaker’s remarks come amid growing concern over the safety standards in learning institutions following fire incidents that have resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

Leaders who accompanied Wetang’ula condemned attacks against the Luhya Council of Elders during the burial of former nominated MP Patrick Wangamati.

Among those present were Senate Chief Whip David Wakoli, Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

The leaders said community elders deserve respect and should not be subjected to public ridicule or political attacks.

Wangwe and Wakoli urged politicians who issues with the elders to address their concerns through appropriate channels rather than using public gatherings to disparage them.

They also cautioned politicians against engaging in premature presidential succession politics, saying such debate risks dividing the community and distracting leaders from development agendas.

The MPs called on leaders from the Western region to work together in uniting the Luhya community and developing a long-term political strategy that would strengthen the region’s influence in national affairs.

The leaders emphasized that unity, respect for community institutions and focus on development should take precedence over personal political ambitions.