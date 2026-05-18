Why this year's Madaraka Day is special for Wajir and northern Kenya

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Preparations underway in Wajir ahead of this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations. [File courtesy]

Madaraka Day is a commemoration of Kenya’s attainment of internal self-rule, a significant moment in our history. In a historic move, northern Kenya will host this year’s celebration, thanks to the rotational hosting of national holidays, making it the first time the Northern Frontier hosts such an event. This deliberate choice signals more than just a change of location; it’s a strong statement of unity, a commitment that every part of the country benefits equally in national development. It symbolises a modern vision of one country, one people, an affirmation that transcends rhetoric to deliver social equality, economic inclusion and shared prosperity to all Kenyans.

For so long, the Northern Frontier has grappled with underdevelopment, isolation and limited State presence. These challenges have constrained economic activities and deepened regional disparities. Yet, by taking Madaraka celebrations to Wajir, the government is sending a clear message that no region will remain on the periphery of progress.

In February, President William Ruto announced the government had set aside Sh900 million to build a modern 10,000-seater stadium in Wajir to host the 2026 celebrations. This flagship project reflects the desire to anchor national pride in areas that have historically been at the periphery of development. Beyond being the ceremonial venue, Wajir Stadium is a long-term investment that will create opportunities for the youths, develop talents, and enhance the livelihood of the local communities long after the national celebrations are over.

The government has complemented the stadium construction with wider infrastructure initiatives aimed at unlocking the economic potential of Wajir. The expansion of Wajir Airport will improve local and regional connectivity, making the county a hub of trade and movement across northern Kenya and the Horn of Africa. Similarly, the upgrading of the Isiolo-Modogashe-Samatar-Wajir-Wargadud-Tarbaj-Kutulo/Mandera road will facilitate the flow of goods and people, connecting remote communities with markets, services and opportunities that have previously been inaccessible.

Security and accommodation have also been given special attention. Investments in security and accommodation are not only critical in supporting the successful hosting of the national event, but also provide a strong foundation for long-term growth. Enhanced security means stability, while increased accommodation means more travel, tourism, and involvement of the private sector.

These investments are a reflection of the steadfast commitment by President Ruto to equitable development across all regions of Kenya. His approach to governance is based on the fact that national prosperity cannot be founded on an unequal basis. Instead, it must grow by taking deliberate initiatives to empower the underserved regions and integrate them into the national economic system. The development initiatives in Wajir are a manifestation of this principle, translating policy into practical and tangible action that every citizen can see and experience.

The economic implications of these investments extend far beyond Wajir. Improved infrastructure development will stimulate the local economy, create employment and attract investment, open the region to religious tourism, and promote the talents of Wajir in terms of performances, arts, and cultural dances. Road connectivity will facilitate cross-border trade, enhancing the role of Kenya as a regional economic hub. Wajir will not only host a national holiday, but it will also symbolise inclusion and the enduring dream of a truly united Kenya.

Ms Bashir is PS of State Department for Culture and Heritage