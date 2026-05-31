Opposition leaders fault govt over school safety failures

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ODM Linda Mwananchi faction leaders from R-L, Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino and Godfrey Osotsi- in black on May 31, 2026. [John Muia, Standard]

Opposition leaders have accused the government of neglecting critical education infrastructure and failing to protect learners, arguing that weaknesses in school systems continue to expose students to preventable tragedies.

The remarks come amid growing public concern following recent incidents in learning institutions, including the fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that left many families grieving and renewed national debate on school safety standards.

Speaking during a church service in Machakos, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the push for increased secondary school transition had not been matched with investments in school infrastructure and safety.

“We are told because of the 100 percent transition rate to secondary, we don't oppose it, but they don't consider the infrastructure in the schools,” Owino said.

Sifuna, a member of the Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM cited the Utumishi Girls tragedy as an example of what he termed systemic government failure, claiming overcrowding and poor emergency preparedness had put students at risk.

“At Utumishi, the dorm that is supposed to carry 100 students was holding over 200. The grills in the windows which should act as exit points were existing. It is criminal negligence that the current government does not look after our students,” he said.

Owino argued that education policies must be accompanied by adequate planning and investment to ensure learners are protected, warning that expanding access without strengthening facilities creates dangerous conditions for children. Members of ODM Linda Mwananchi in Machakos town on May 31, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, raised broader national concerns, criticizing the government over economic hardships and policy decisions affecting ordinary citizens.

“You have decided to bring Ebola in Kenya when Kenyans have no jobs,” he said, linking public anxiety over proposed national decisions to the economic challenges facing households.

His remarks came as political discussions continue to intensify around governance, public spending priorities, and accountability following calls from different stakeholders for urgent reforms in education safety systems.

Meanwhile, ODM leaders reiterated their commitment to political unity and cooperation as the country continues to navigate shifting political dynamics.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna emphasized the importance of remaining united among opposition circles, pointing to past collaboration and shared political engagements.

“We have been together and supported Raila together and we will not be different,” Sifuna said.

Former Siaya Governor James Orengo also weighed into the discussion, emphasizing longstanding political alliances and continuity in support arrangements.

“Kalonzo has supported Raila for three times and we will support him,” Orengo said.

The comments reflect ongoing political conversations around opposition strategy while also highlighting wider concerns about public service delivery and government accountability.

Education stakeholders and parents have increasingly demanded stronger enforcement of school safety regulations, arguing that learners should not continue to face avoidable risks due to overcrowded facilities, poor emergency preparedness, and inadequate inspections.

Recent tragedies have amplified calls for urgent reforms, with parents and education experts insisting that safety standards must be treated as non-negotiable across all learning institutions.

As debate over school safety and governance continues, opposition leaders say the government must move beyond policy declarations and ensure schools are adequately equipped, inspected, and managed to protect learners.

For many parents and education observers, the question now extends beyond access to education to whether schools are truly safe enough for children to learn, grow, and return home unharmed.