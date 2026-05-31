Appellate court saves UK nurse from losing Sh92.1 million property to Kenyan man

Court of Appeal judge Agnes Murgor. [File, Standard]

What started as a romantic relationship and marriage promises between a UK nurse, Nicole Borrough, and Joseph Mungania quickly spiraled into a deceitful scheme driven by greed, almost robbing her of Sh92,196,858 million worth of savings and investments.

Borrough sold all her assets, including a ranch, cattle, horses, horse truck, car, and took a mortgage in the UK with hopes of relocating to Kenya to live with her newly found lover, only to be duped, almost losing everything to Mungania had the appellate court not intervened.