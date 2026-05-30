Doctors demand public participation on planned Ebola quarantine centre for Americans

Audio By Vocalize

Secretary General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Dr. Davji Atellah briefs the media on Kenya's unpreparedness on Ebola epidemic.[ [David Gichuru,Standard]

Doctors are now demanding public participation in the planned establishment of a quarantine facility for American citizens infected with or suspected of contracting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a press briefing on Saturday, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) insisted that the government cannot proceed with such an arrangement without public participation and full disclosure of the contents of the agreement.

They warned that secrecy surrounding the plan has fuelled public anxiety and mistrust among Kenyans and healthcare workers across the country.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah said Kenyans have a right to know what commitments the government has made and how the arrangement could affect public health and safety.

"We want the government of Kenya to come out and be transparent with the people of Kenya on the details of this agreement," Atellah said.

"It is not possible to claim transparency while withholding the content of what has been signed. What does it mean for a Kenyan citizen living in Laikipia? What does it mean for every Kenyan?" he asked.

The latest demand comes days after KMPDU issued the government a 48-hour ultimatum to release details of the agreement and explain the rationale behind the proposed facility.

The controversy has since escalated into a legal battle after the High Court yesterday issued conservatory orders halting implementation of the plan following a petition filed by the Katiba Institute.

KMPDU has welcomed the court intervention, saying it reinforces the need for transparency and public accountability.

"There is a court order asking the government to provide details of this agreement. It is only through transparency that we will know to what extent every Kenyan is protected in any arrangement being undertaken," Atellah said.

The US government has also acknowledged the court order, saying they are "in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections."

However, the union maintains that Kenya's priority should be strengthening preparedness against a possible Ebola outbreak rather than focusing on a facility designated for foreign nationals.

"We are feeling that the government is doing more public relations than telling us the gist of the preparations for Kenyans in case we have an Ebola outbreak," Dr. Atellah said.

He questioned whether the country has adequately equipped intensive care units, trained health workers, and established response systems at border points to deal with potential infections.

KMPDU further argued that efforts and resources should be directed towards containing the outbreak at its source in eastern DRC, where conflict has complicated response measures.

They urged regional governments and the US to help the DRC contain the disease there.

"The best way of containment of any outbreak is through the epicentre, the point of outbreak, like in Congo," Atellah said. "There have to be more resources and experts sent there to help stop the spread."

The union also criticised what it described as a discriminatory approach in setting up a specialised facility for Americans while Kenya's healthcare system continues to grapple with staff shortages, under-equipped hospitals, and inadequate funding.

"Before the government thinks about quarantining Americans, we should have a robust healthcare system, healthcare workers employed and functional hospitals across the country," Atellah said.

Warning that disregard of court orders could trigger industrial action, the union insisted that any decisions touching on public health must involve healthcare workers and the Kenyan public.