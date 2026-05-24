Maiyo redeployed as Presidential Escort boss after Ruto's Kilifi security breach

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Noah Maiyo, the outgoing Presidential Escort Unit commandant, has been redeployed to Vigilance House following a security breach at a public event attended by President Ruto in Ganze, Kilifi County, on Sunday, May 24, 2026. [File]

The Kenya Police Service has reshuffled senior officers attached to the Presidential Escort Unit following a security breach involving President William Ruto in Kilifi County.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat transferred Presidential Escort Unit Commandant Noah Kirwa Maiyo to Vigilance at Kenya Police Headquarters.

Lagat also directed Deputy Commandant Juda Mathews Gwiyo to proceed on leave pending retirement.

At the same time, William Sawe moved from the Recce Sub Unit to become the new Presidential Escort Unit commandant while George Kirera was appointed deputy commandant from his previous role as staffing officer personnel in the unit.

Josphat Sirma was promoted from deputy commanding officer of the Recce Sub Unit to commanding officer while Rere Kipkoech was transferred from Deputy Special Operations Group One to Vigilance at police headquarters.

The changes come hours after Inspector General of Police Doughlas Kanja announced investigations into a security breach during a public event attended by President Ruto in Ganze, Kilifi County.

In the incident, a man carrying a Bible broke through security and briefly held the president before officers intervened and removed him from the dais.

Kanja termed the incident a “serious security breach” and said security agencies had launched investigations while reviewing protocols surrounding presidential public engagements.