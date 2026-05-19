Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KNBS to do first census on TVET institutions in 63 years

By Daniel Chege | May. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KNBS Director General George Obudho addresses journalists, November 2, 2020. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will conduct a census for all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) starting today, May 20, 2026.

The census on TVET institutions will be the first ever since Kenya gained independence in 1963.

According to KNBS Director General George Obudho, the census will run for at least 40 days and will target all 47 counties.

“We will conduct a census on both public and private TVETs within the country to have data and statistics that will help inform performances, status and plans,” said Obudho.

Obudho was speaking in Nakuru, during a training exercise for at least 150 research and data collection assistants and 41 supervisors.

According to Obudho, the players did mapping of all the institutions a few months ago but needed more training on census work.

"We want to know the number of institutions, enrolment numbers, staffing levels and infrastructure, among other details.

He pointed out that the information was necessary because, put together, it would be helpful in policy making that would help improve the institutions.

Further, he said the data will help the government to improve and develop skills for students at that level.

"We also have to prepare students for the job markets and the census will tell exactly what they need to succeed," he added.

The KNBS boss said that the census will involve getting data and statistics first, before understanding if the institutions have the capacity to hold students.

The census will further involve data collection on whether the TVETs are Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ready and if they have equipment.

"We are digitising studies and we have to know if there is equipment to help students get the right skills that would feed into the job market directly," he stressed.

Beyond data collection, KNBS wants to understand whether the existing formulated policies have worked or not and what can be improved.

"This will tell us how far we have gone in terms of the institutions and, beyond that, what new things we would need to inject to make sure things are running smoothly."

Rosemary Kimani, the Rift Valley Regional Director of TVET, said they had the data necessary to push for government assistance.

She added that institutions will not only provide support but will also give access to those involved in the exercise.

"We will be the main beneficiaries of the geo-referenced data because the same will help in planning, improving infrastructure, access, inclusivity and digitisation," she said.

Noting that TVETs had introduced the new curriculum that stressed digitisation and practical skills, Ms Kimani said that a lot of equipment and practical resources are needed.

Kirui Barnabas, working with private TVETs, said that the data they carry was important to push for reforms and funding.

"We have over 400 memberships, meaning we have a huge source of data that will assist KNBS in getting data across the country," he said.

KNBS said the 150 personnel would be enough, according to KNBS and they are well equipped to deal with accessibility of institutions in remote areas and climatic conditions.

The exercise brings together education players and authorities, the Ministry of Education, TVET institutions and the Department of Economic Planning.

Earlier, the KNBS did census on Early Childhood institutions, Primary and Junior and Senior Schools.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

KNBS TVET Census TVET Institutions Skills Development KNBS Director General George Obudho
.

Latest Stories

Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Africa Summit win for Kenya and continent, but on whose terms?
Opinion
By Victor Chesang
4 mins ago
Under-20 talents to face off in battle for tickets to world event in Eugene
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
19 mins ago
Government is lying about the real reason behind current fuel crisis
Opinion
By Godfrey Osotsi
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 2 hrs ago
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
By Jacinta Mutura 2 hrs ago
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved