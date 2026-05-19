KNBS to do first census on TVET institutions in 63 years

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KNBS Director General George Obudho addresses journalists, November 2, 2020. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will conduct a census for all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) starting today, May 20, 2026.

The census on TVET institutions will be the first ever since Kenya gained independence in 1963.

According to KNBS Director General George Obudho, the census will run for at least 40 days and will target all 47 counties.

“We will conduct a census on both public and private TVETs within the country to have data and statistics that will help inform performances, status and plans,” said Obudho.

Obudho was speaking in Nakuru, during a training exercise for at least 150 research and data collection assistants and 41 supervisors.

According to Obudho, the players did mapping of all the institutions a few months ago but needed more training on census work.

"We want to know the number of institutions, enrolment numbers, staffing levels and infrastructure, among other details.

He pointed out that the information was necessary because, put together, it would be helpful in policy making that would help improve the institutions.

Further, he said the data will help the government to improve and develop skills for students at that level.

"We also have to prepare students for the job markets and the census will tell exactly what they need to succeed," he added.

The KNBS boss said that the census will involve getting data and statistics first, before understanding if the institutions have the capacity to hold students.

The census will further involve data collection on whether the TVETs are Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ready and if they have equipment.

"We are digitising studies and we have to know if there is equipment to help students get the right skills that would feed into the job market directly," he stressed.

Beyond data collection, KNBS wants to understand whether the existing formulated policies have worked or not and what can be improved.

"This will tell us how far we have gone in terms of the institutions and, beyond that, what new things we would need to inject to make sure things are running smoothly."

Rosemary Kimani, the Rift Valley Regional Director of TVET, said they had the data necessary to push for government assistance.

She added that institutions will not only provide support but will also give access to those involved in the exercise.

"We will be the main beneficiaries of the geo-referenced data because the same will help in planning, improving infrastructure, access, inclusivity and digitisation," she said.

Noting that TVETs had introduced the new curriculum that stressed digitisation and practical skills, Ms Kimani said that a lot of equipment and practical resources are needed.

Kirui Barnabas, working with private TVETs, said that the data they carry was important to push for reforms and funding.

"We have over 400 memberships, meaning we have a huge source of data that will assist KNBS in getting data across the country," he said.

KNBS said the 150 personnel would be enough, according to KNBS and they are well equipped to deal with accessibility of institutions in remote areas and climatic conditions.

The exercise brings together education players and authorities, the Ministry of Education, TVET institutions and the Department of Economic Planning.

Earlier, the KNBS did census on Early Childhood institutions, Primary and Junior and Senior Schools.