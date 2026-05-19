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Live Blog: Matatu strike enters day two

By Fred Kagonye | May. 19, 2026
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A deserted Kikuyu town matatu terminus. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

The nationwide matatu strike entered its second day on Tuesday, paralysing public transport across the country and disrupting other sectors.

Commuters in major cities and towns were forced to seek alternative means of transport as matatus stayed off the roads.

Matatu owners on Monday held talks with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Transport CS Davis Chirchir in a bid to resolve the standoff and end the strike.

Following the meeting, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a Sh10 reduction in the price of diesel, which will now retail at Sh232.96 per litre in Nairobi. The price of kerosene, however, increased by Sh38.60 to Sh191.38 per litre.

The talks, however, failed to yield a breakthrough, with matatu owners insisting the strike would continue until their demands are met.

The Standard has compiled a live blog of the second day of the strike as events unfold across the country.

2:30 pm: Matatus resume operations after strike is called off.

12:52 pm: Matatu owners and operators agree to suspend strike for seven days to allow negotiations, after meeting Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi.

12:35 pm: Police clear section of Thika road at Githurai 45 that had been barricaded  by protesting youths.

12:03 pm: Transport activities in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu slowly resume.

11:47 pm: Vehicles parked at the Kakamega main stage.

11:10 am: Nakuru-Nairobi Highway empty following the barricading of the road at Free Area.

11:02 am: A section of Nairobi residents use the commuter train to get to the CBD.

10:57 am: Public service vehicles and businesses have largely resumed regular operations at the Kitale bus terminus in Trans Nzoia County

10:40 am: Police arrest several protesters on Kamiti Road off Thika Superhighway after they attempted to block the road, plainclothes officers conduct patrols.

10:15 am: Matatus in Kisumu resume operations.

9:37 am: Kamiti Road closed as youth engage police in running battles as they protest high fuel prices.

9:22 am: Kakamega primary school remained closed with the few students who reported to school forced to go back home.

9:17 am: Commuters stranded in Kitengela stage as matatus continue with day two of their nation wide strike.

9:19 am: Shops and other businesses in Nairobi CBD remain closed over the fuel price protests.

9:14 am: Matatu's and other vehicles remain parked at Kayole Junction.

9:04 am: Matatu's in Mombasa county resume operations.

8:54 am: A busy Moi Avenue remains empty with no people or cars and shops remaain closed.

8:47 am: Limuru main bus park completely empty with no motoring activities or commuters.

8:41 am: Commuters using Jogoo road in Eastlands forced to walk or seek alternative means to their places of work.

7:51 am: Few PSV vehicles operate along Outering Road hiking fare as passengers are left stranded at Pipeline, Fedha stages.

7:35 am: Mombasa, Lang'ata and Waiyaki Way roads in Nairobi empty as matatu's keep off business.

This is a live blog and is being updated...

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