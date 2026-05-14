Former Mathioya MP arrested over alleged Sh6.4m land fraud

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Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Former Mathioya MP Francis Njakwe Githiari has been arrested over allegations of defrauding a couple of Sh6.4 million in a fraudulent land deal in Ngong.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Land Fraud Investigation Unit, the couple entered into an agreement with Githiari for the purchase of a parcel of land and the construction of a double-storey house on the property.

"Githiari, who allegedly presented himself as both the land seller and contractor, agreed to undertake the project at a total cost of Sh40 million, payable in instalments," DCI stated.

The couple is said to have deposited Sh6.4 million into his account as part of the payment before concerns emerged over the ownership of the land.

Investigators said the complainants became suspicious after learning during site visits that other parties had laid claim to the property and had reportedly filed a court case asserting ownership rights.

"The revelation prompted the couple to stop further payments and report the matter to detectives, triggering investigations by the DCI’s Land Fraud Investigation Unit," DCI said in a statement.

Following investigations, detectives said they gathered evidence indicating that the former legislator had fraudulently obtained the money from the couple.

A duplicate police file was later forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

Githiari was arrested at his Karen residence on Wednesday and is currently being processed ahead of his arraignment at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, May 15, 2026.