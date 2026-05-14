Man accused of murder of Form Two student slapped with 20-year-jail term

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Late Faridah Changwa Julius [Courtesy]

A man charged with the murder of a Form Two student in Kilifi County has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Presiding Judge Wendy Kagendo Micheni said the accused Lewis Kazungu Charo had pleaded guilty to the murder of the late Faridah Changwa Julius in June last year, at their Mferejini Village, Kijipwa sub-location.

According to the judge, Charo had pleaded not guilty to the offence but later entered into a plea bargain agreement with the state and pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of manslaughter.

The court then called for both the Victim Impact Statement and the Pre-sentence inquiry Report, which were filed by Ms Lydia, a Probation Officer.

Justice Kagendo said Charo’s advocate by the name Swanya submitted on mitigation that the accused person and the victim were in a relationship, but the same turned sour over mistrust and infidelity issues.

The advocate stated that Charo is 22 years old and has taken full responsibility for his actions and is ready to plead guilty from the start of the matter, as he is remorseful and accepts his actions.

The deceased was a minor, 17 years old, but a mother of an 11-month-old child.

The Judge in her ruling said that the deceased had been defiled at 15 years old, and the perpetrator had been charged and convicted at Shanzu Law Courts.

Later, Charo came into her life and started a sexual relationship with her, which led to her untimely death.

The court heard that a wine tapper's knife was the weapon used in the murder incident

The judge said the court considered the mitigation by the Counsel and the reports on record, including the pre-sentence report, the victim impact statement, and the circumstances surrounding the commission of the offence, and noted that the maximum sentence for the offence of manslaughter is life imprisonment.

“In the circumstances, passing the maximum sentence on the offender who has pleaded guilty will be too severe. However, the court is alive to the global trend of femicide cases, which is rising at an alarming rate, especially in marginalised areas like Kilifi,” the judge said, adding, “This necessitates an action from the legal stakeholders (including the judiciary) to curb this social problem and protect the community from people like the offender herein”.

She added, “Given the circumstances of this case and in the interest of justice for both parties. I hereby exercise discretion and sentence the accused person to serve 20 years’ imprisonment, starting June 13, 2025, when he was arrested.”

The International Justice Mission (IJM) welcomed the sentencing while condemning the rising cases of violence in Kilifi County.

The mission said the sentencing marks an important step toward accountability for violence against women and children.

According to the mission, Farida, a young survivor of sexual violence, was killed last year after previously seeking justice and protection.

IJM said it supported the deceased working alongside authorities to help pursue justice in her defilement case.

Her death, the mission said, highlights the ongoing risks faced by survivors even after engaging the justice system.

“While this sentence is a step toward justice, it cannot restore the life lost. IJM stood with Farida in her pursuit of protection and justice, and her case underscores the urgent need to strengthen survivor protection at every stage,” said Aggrey Juma, Manager, Violence Against Women and Children at the mission.

Juma said such tragic deaths reinforce the need for sustained action to prevent femicide and protect the most vulnerable.

This sentencing sends a clear message that violence will be punished, but more must be done to ensure lasting safety for women and children.