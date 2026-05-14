State House official decries Sh4.3b budget slash, asks for Sh5b more

State House Controller Katoo ole Metito before the Administration and Internal Security Committee, February 24, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

State House will suffer a Sh4.3 billion budget cut for the 2026/2027 financial year, should the estimates tabled before parliament be passed.

The estimates presented before the National Assembly’s Administration and Internal Security committee show that for the coming financial year, the House on the Hill has been allocated Sh13.6 billion for both its recurrent and development expenditure, which is a downward revision of its budget from Sh17 billion in the current financial year.